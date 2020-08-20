Actress Madhuri Dixit Nene has been honing her skills at dishing out Sri Lankan cuisine during the lockdown. On Wednesday, the veteran star took to Instagram and shared that she has been putting to practice at home what she learnt at cooking class last year. "The Sri Lankan cooking class we took last year has definitely come in handy during this lockdown.#ExperiencesOverThings," she wrote. Madhuri Dixit Treats Fans With a Throwback Pic From Last Year’s Travel Diaries (See Pic)

Along with it, Madhuri also shared a throwback picture with her family from their vacation in Sri Lanka. In one image, we see Madhuri, her husband and elder son posing along with chefs. She even asked her followers to mention their favourite cuisines in the comments section. Madhuri Dixit Shares Throwback Photoshoot Pic From the Nineties, Captions It with a Beautiful Poem

Check Out Madhuri Dixit's Instagram Post Below:

Madhuri has been trying various arts during the lockdown. Recently, she made her debut as a pop singer with her single, "Candle". She dedicated the song to Covid-19 frontline workers.

