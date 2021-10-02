Filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar will direct an upcoming film titled Godse. The announcement was made on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti on Saturday. The film will narrate the story of Nathuram Godse, the man who shot Mahatma Gandhi. Talking about the film, Manjrekar said: "The story of Nathuram Godse has always been close to my heart. Bigg Boss Marathi 3 Telecast: Date, Time, Possible Contestants and All You Need to Know About Mahesh Manjrekar’s Reality Show on Colors Marathi.

People do not know much about Godse other than he's the man who fired at Gandhi. While telling his story, we neither want to patronise nor speak against anyone. We'll leave it to the audience as to who is right or wrong." The film will be produced by Sandeep Singh and 'Dream Girl' (2019) director Raaj Shaandilyaa. Mahesh Manjrekar Diagnosed With Bladder Cancer, Actor Undergoes Surgery.

Producer Raaj Shaandilyaa said: "Over the last few years, there's been a renewed interest in knowing about Nathuram Godse. Also, we are living in times where freedom of expression and different viewpoints and opinions are encouraged. Hence, we feel this is the right time to bring a film on Nathuram Godse."

Check Out the Tweet Below:

The Deadliest Birthday wish ever! Get ready to witness a story no one dared to tell before! Sandeep Singh, Raaj Shaandilyaa and Mahesh Manjrekar announce a film “Godse” on Mahatma Gandhi’s 152nd birth anniversary “The story of Nathuram Godse has always been close to my heart. pic.twitter.com/S6s1Er2e30 — Mahesh Manjrekar (@manjrekarmahesh) October 2, 2021

"This is an untold tale that deserves to be presented to the cinemagoers. There are various versions of the stories about Godse and Gandhiji. Mahesh, Raaj and I intend to bring out the factual story for today's generation," Sandeep Singh added. Co-produced by Vimal Lahoti, Jay Pandya and Abhay Verma, 'Godse' is expected to go on floors in 2022.

