Mallika Sherawat's 2009 tweet went viral which spoke about her meeting with US Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris and how she feels Harris could be the President of the US someday. Sherawat's character in Politics of Love was modeled after her. People couldn't believe how far-sighted the actress is to have predicted something way back in 2009. Now she has spoken to TOI to reveal what advice Harris gave her to not feel like someone who doesn't fit in in the big bad US. Mallika Sherawat's 2009 Tweet of Attending a Fancy Party with 'Could Be US President' Kamala Harris is Going Viral Right Now!

Sherawat recounts, "She was extremely helpful when I met her while prepping for Politics of Love. I played a Democrat volunteer who’s half-Indian, half-African-American in the film. I remember she gave me great advice. She had told me to try to keep the character balanced, and the film to represent both sides - the Democrats and the Republicans." She also adds that Harris tried to make her feel at ease in a foreign country.

"I was feeling like a fish out of water in Los Angeles at that time. It was a different country and culture, but Kamala put me at ease. I remember her telling me, ‘Getting out of your comfort zone is good to build character, it will make you a stronger person’, Sherawat reveals. Did You Know Mallika Sherawat Played Vice Presidential Candidate Kamla Harris In A Hollywood Movie?

How many of you have watched Politics Of Love? We would really like to know.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 10, 2020 02:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).