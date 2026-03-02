Moscow, March 2: Russian President Vladimir Putin and United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan held a telephone conversation focusing on the rapidly escalating military confrontation in West Asia, according to a Kremlin statement cited by Russia Today. The discussion comes after the United States and Israel launched a military campaign against Iran, killing Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei and several senior commanders. Tehran has since responded with missile and drone strikes targeting American and Israeli assets across the Gulf region.

According to a Kremlin readout released on Monday, Putin and Sheikh Mohammed discussed "the unprecedented tragic events in the Middle East in the context of the US-Israeli aggression against Iran and Tehran's harsh retaliatory actions". Both leaders stressed "the need for an immediate ceasefire and a return to the political-diplomatic process," Russia Today reported. According to Russia Today, during the call, Putin noted that Russia had made considerable efforts to facilitate a peaceful resolution around Iran's nuclear programme and to reach mutually acceptable compromises, with the UAE also playing what he described as an active role. China Backs Iran Defending Itself Against US-Israeli Strikes.

However, the Russian leader said that progress had been derailed by what the Kremlin termed as "an unprovoked act of armed aggression against a sovereign UN member state, in violation of the fundamental principles of international law". Sheikh Mohammed, for his part, emphasised that Iran's retaliatory strikes had directly impacted the UAE, causing damage and posing risks to civilians. He stressed that the Emirates' territory was not being used as a staging ground for attacks on Iran and described the strikes as unjustified.

Putin expressed readiness to convey these concerns to Tehran and offered possible assistance in efforts to stabilise the broader regional situation, according to Russia Today. The US-Israeli military campaign, dubbed "Operation Epic Fury" by Washington, has entered its third day, with US President Donald Trump stating that operations would continue "until all of our objectives are achieved." Moscow has strongly condemned the strikes, describing them as a "premeditated and unprovoked act of aggression" aimed at toppling a government that "refused to yield to the dictates of force and hegemonic pressure". Putin had earlier called Khamenei's killing a "cynical violation of all norms of human morality and international law".

In a separate official statement, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it was concerned about the widening scope of hostilities across West Asia. "It has become evident that, beyond seeking regime change in the Islamic Republic of Iran through the most unscrupulous means - including the killing of the leadership of a sovereign state - Washington and Tel Aviv are attempting to provoke a breakdown in the process of normalising relations between Iran and its Arab neighbours," the ministry said. The statement called for "an immediate cessation of hostilities by all sides" and prioritising "comprehensive measures to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure in all countries of the region". Who Will Lead Iran Next? Power Struggle Begins After Death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in US-Israel Strikes.

The ministry said, "For our part, we call for an immediate cessation of hostilities by all sides and for the adoption - as an unconditional priority - of comprehensive measures to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure in all countries of the region." In an official statement, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova condemned reported strikes on civilian targets, including a girls' school in the Iranian city of Minab. She said, "The strike on a girls' school in the Iranian city of Minab, which reportedly killed dozens of innocent children, warrants unequivocal condemnation."

"Any attacks on civilian facilities - whether in Iran or in Arab states - are unacceptable and must cease immediately," Zakharova said. She added, "We once again urge the parties to renounce the use of force in addressing their differences and to return to a political and diplomatic path towards resolving all outstanding issues, with full respect for the legitimate security interests of every state in the region", urging all parties to renounce the use of force and return to political and diplomatic engagement.

