Manoj Bajpayee is counted as one of the incredible actors in the industry. He has an amazing acting range, something which is unmatched and unrivaled. He has struggled enough to be where he is today and now, he is just reaping the benefits of being a fantastic actor. His Family Man on Amazon Prime Video is one of the most-watched shows on OTT. It's always amazing to watch him on the big screen or small screen or the second screen. Be it Satya or Kaun? or Raajneeti, Manoj Bajpayee ensures stupendous performance. Swabhimaan: Manoj Bajpayee, Ashutosh Rana and Rohit Roy’s Popular TV Show To Return After 25 Years

When Satya, his breakthrough role, was still a distant dream, Bajpayee had done several projects to make his presence felt. A few of them have been TV movies and television serials. So today, on his birthday, let's talk about five entertaining Bajpayee content that happened before Satya.

Bandit Queen

This was Bajpayee's debut movie where he played Man Singh, a dreaded dacoit. For a first-timer, Bajpayee was extremely convincing in his role. He had reminisced in one of his interviews, "I was at a chai shop when Tigmanshu came looking for me on his khatara scooter–Shekhar Kapur wanted to cast me in Bandit Queen! So I felt I was ready & moved to Mumbai." Rest is history!

Daud - Fun On The Run

Manoj Bajpayee played a henchman Pushkar and he makes bad look so good in this that it's hair-raising. Manoj Bajpayee on ‘Bhonsle’ Wining National Film Award: I Am Very Happy and Thankful to Each and Everyone Who Believed in This Film and Me

Swabhimaan

Manoj played a very calm and down-to-earth guy Sunil who tries his best to help a girl he falls in love with. Manoj Bajpayee as Sunil is my first memory of the actor and I have always loved him in that role.

Tamanna

One of the best movies on Transgender, Tamanna, had this gem of an actor called Manoj Bajpayee. He played Salim, the friend of the transgender, his massive support system. We all wanted a friend like him.

Drohkaal

Manoj Bajpayee played a young recruit Anand in the film for an undercover operation. You can watch the film on YouTube to know what an amazing talent he was even as a rookie.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 23, 2021 08:10 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).