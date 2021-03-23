Actor Manoj Bajpayee on Monday was declared Best Actor at the 67th National Film Awards along with Dhanush. While Manoj won for Bhonsle, Dhanush received the award for the Tamil film Asuran. "I am very happy and thankful to each and everyone who believed in this film and believed in me. I'm thankful to my director Devashish Makhija and my co-actors Santosh (Juvekar) and Ipshita (Chakraborty), my producers Sandiip Kapoor, Piiyush Singh, Saurabh (Gupta) and all of these guys. 67th National Film Awards: Manoj Bajpayee for Bhonsle and Dhanush for Asuran Get the Best Actor Award!

I'm feeling thankful to each and everyone who have supported this film and supported me from the depth of my heart. I really feel this is an award not only for me but for all of yours guys. When Bhonsle completed its journey with this National Award, I am only feeling thankful and nothing else," said Bajpayee. 67th National Film Awards: Kangana Ranaut Wins for Manikarnika, Manoj Bajpayee and Dhanush Share Best Actor Trophy; Check Out Full Winners’ List Here.

The film deals with the real problem faced by migrants in Mumbai, which is relevant in the present times. Bajpayee plays the lead role of Ganpat Bhonsle, for which he has received critical acclaim.

