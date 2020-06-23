Sushant Singh Rajput's death was an unfortunate one but it has started a lot of conversation about suicides, depression, and mental illness. It has also started a lot of controversies, a few of them are old. We saw how Abhinav Kashyap in long Facebook posts blamed Salman Khan and his family for ruining his career. A few days back, Sonu Nigam shared a video on his social media account blaming people of how the musicians are being tortured. He even threatened T-series head honcho Bhushan Kumar with a Marina Kuwar video. The actress who had brief stints on TV has now shared on Twitter that the incidents around are making her feel so depressed. Who Is Marina Kuwar? Here's What You Should Know About The Actress Who Was Name-Dropped By Sonu Nigam Against Bhushan Kumar

Kuwar writes, "Sometimes we give up and we end up with our life." She could be hinting at what the actress is feeling after what happening after Sonu Nigam name-dropped.

Bhushan Kumar's wife Divya Khosla took to her Instagram stories and slammed Nigam for his explosive video. She pointed out how the singer got his break with T-series and now he is being like this. The #Achasiladiyatunemerpyaarka hashtag at the end of the post was Touche!

