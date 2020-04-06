Masakali 2.0: Sidharth Malhotra – Tara Sutaria to Recreate Sonam Kapoor – Abhishek Bachchan’s Hit Song!

Sidharth Malhotra, Sonam Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Tara Sutaria (Photo Credits: Instagram, Twitter)

Sonam Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan had come together for the film Delhi-6 that had released in 2009. This musical drama was Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s third directorial project. The film’s music was composed by AR Rahman and “Masakali” was one of the hit tracks from Delhi-6, featuring Sonam, Abhishek and also a pigeon. It is now reported that this song is going to be recreated by Tanishk Bagchi, and Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria would be featured in the music video. Marjaavaan Song Tum Hi Aana: Sidharth Malhotra-Tara Sutaria's Chemistry is Amazing in This Melodious Romantic Track (Watch Video).

Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria were last seen together in the film Marjavaan. Fans must have been impressed by the duo’s chemistry, however, the film tanked at the box office. Talking about the music video “Masakali 2.0”, Bhushan Kumar confirmed to Mirror, “AR Rahman created a musical gem in “Masakali” which has been a personal favourite for years. The song is still a rage among youngsters, so I thought it might be a good idea to present it in a new fashion. We got Sidharth and Tara for the song as they look good together on screen and they infused life into the chartbuster.” Marjaavaan Box Office Collection Day 1: Sidharth Malhotra-Tara Sutaria's Film Gets A Decent Opening, Earns Rs 7.03 Crore.

Here’s The Original Masakali Track

Sidharth Malhotra stated how “Masakali 2.0” will be relevant due to the ongoing crisis in the country and in other regions of the world. He was quoted as saying, “We have unintentionally made a song revolving around two people cooped up indoors and still doing a lot of masti.” About shooting this new version, Tara Sutaria stated, “It was a breeze”. The music video “Masakali 2.0” has been directed by Adil Shaikh and sung by Tulsi Kumar and Sachet Tandon. Stay tuned for further updates from the world of entertainment!