Shamita Shetty Opens up About Her Struggle with Depression in an Emotional Note After Sushant Singh Rajput's Demise

Sushant Singh Rajput's death has shocked us. At the prime of his health, and with a brighter career to look forward to, Sushant's death reiterates the dire need to focus on mental health awareness. Police are still investigating, but reports suggest that the actor was suffering from clinical depression. Shamita Shetty, appalled by the news, shared about her struggle with depression. Her note on Instagram read, "Depression, anyone of us can go through it, recognise it, accept it, and reach out for help in whichever way you can," Sunny Leone Condoles Sushant Singh Rajput's Death, Speaks About Mental Health Support and Awareness Being Beyond the 'Stay Positive' Advice (View Post).

Shamita further wrote, "It can pull you into a very dark place, where hope and happiness don't exist. It tries to break you, it feeds on every part of your soul, everything hurts, you become your own enemy." Nupur Sanon Slams Trolls and Haters Who Incessantly Demand Celeb Reactions Over Sushant Singh Rajput's Demise (View Post).

"I know the pain because I've been through it. It took me a while to recognise and accept it," she added.

Read Shamita's Full Post Here:

View this post on Instagram Peace , Positivity and Love to all ❤️ A post shared by Shamita Shetty (@shamitashetty_official) on Jun 14, 2020 at 9:46pm PDT

Shamita is not the only actress championing the cause of mental health awareness. Deepika Padukone has also opened up about her struggle with depression in the past. She also runs a welfare organisation to spread awareness.

After The News About Sushant's Demise, Deepika Posted:

View this post on Instagram 🤝 #youarenotalone A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on Jun 14, 2020 at 6:51am PDT

In recent times, many more notable celebs have come forward to talk about struggling from depression. Robin Uthappa had recently opened up about battling clinical depression and said that his cricket career kept him from jumping off a balcony. Earlier, TV actress Debina Bonnerjee also opened up about suffering from depression and anxiety. Bengali actor Bhaswar Chatterjee, Mollywood actress Parvathy, TV actress Asha Negi, Bollywood actress Nushrat Bharucha, Celina Jaitly are few other celebs who opened up about depression in 2020.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2020 01:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).