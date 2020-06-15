Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    153106

  • Total Deaths

    9520

  • Total Recovered

    169798

  • Total Confirmed

    332424
#StayHomeStaySafe

Shamita Shetty Opens up About Her Struggle with Depression in an Emotional Note After Sushant Singh Rajput's Demise

Bollywood Rajat Tripathi| Jun 15, 2020 01:54 PM IST
A+
A-
Shamita Shetty Opens up About Her Struggle with Depression in an Emotional Note After Sushant Singh Rajput's Demise
Shamita Shetty (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sushant Singh Rajput's death has shocked us. At the prime of his health, and with a brighter career to look forward to, Sushant's death reiterates the dire need to focus on mental health awareness. Police are still investigating, but reports suggest that the actor was suffering from clinical depression. Shamita Shetty, appalled by the news, shared about her struggle with depression. Her note on Instagram read, "Depression, anyone of us can go through it, recognise it, accept it, and reach out for help in whichever way you can," Sunny Leone Condoles Sushant Singh Rajput's Death, Speaks About Mental Health Support and Awareness Being Beyond the 'Stay Positive' Advice (View Post).

Shamita further wrote, "It can pull you into a very dark place, where hope and happiness don't exist. It tries to break you, it feeds on every part of your soul, everything hurts, you become your own enemy." Nupur Sanon Slams Trolls and Haters Who Incessantly Demand Celeb Reactions Over Sushant Singh Rajput's Demise (View Post).

"I know the pain because I've been through it. It took me a while to recognise and accept it," she added.

Read Shamita's Full Post Here:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Peace , Positivity and Love to all ❤️

A post shared by Shamita Shetty (@shamitashetty_official) on

Shamita is not the only actress championing the cause of mental health awareness. Deepika Padukone has also opened up about her struggle with depression in the past. She also runs a welfare organisation to spread awareness.

After The News About Sushant's Demise, Deepika Posted:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

🤝 #youarenotalone

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

In recent times, many more notable celebs have come forward to talk about struggling from depression. Robin Uthappa had recently opened up about battling clinical depression and said that his cricket career kept him from jumping off a balcony. Earlier, TV actress Debina Bonnerjee also opened up about suffering from depression and anxiety. Bengali actor Bhaswar Chatterjee, Mollywood actress Parvathy, TV actress Asha Negi, Bollywood actress Nushrat Bharucha, Celina Jaitly are few other celebs who opened up about depression in 2020.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2020 01:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
Deepika Padukone Depression mental health awarenss Shamita Shetty Sushant Singh Rajput
You might also like
Sushant Singh Rajput Demise: Police To Ask For Rumoured Girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty's Statement
Bollywood

Sushant Singh Rajput Demise: Police To Ask For Rumoured Girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty's Statement
Amitabh Bachchan Expresses Grief Over Sushant Singh Rajput's Death, Reminisces His Meetings With the Late Actor (View Post)
Bollywood

Amitabh Bachchan Expresses Grief Over Sushant Singh Rajput's Death, Reminisces His Meetings With the Late Actor (View Post)
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Demise: 7 Lessons We, the Media, Should Learn From the Outrageous Reporting of the Actor’s Suicide
Bollywood

Sushant Singh Rajput’s Demise: 7 Lessons We, the Media, Should Learn From the Outrageous Reporting of the Actor’s Suicide
Men's Health Week 2020: Why Drinking Too Much Alcohol Makes You Feel Depressed and Anxious!
Health & Wellness

Men's Health Week 2020: Why Drinking Too Much Alcohol Makes You Feel Depressed and Anxious!
Nupur Sanon Slams Trolls and Haters Who Incessantly Demand Celeb Reactions Over Sushant Singh Rajput's Demise (View Post)
Bollywood

Nupur Sanon Slams Trolls and Haters Who Incessantly Demand Celeb Reactions Over Sushant Singh Rajput's Demise (View Post)
Sunny Leone Condoles Sushant Singh Rajput's Death, Speaks About Mental Health Support and Awareness Being Beyond the 'Stay Positive' Advice (View Post)
Bollywood

Sunny Leone Condoles Sushant Singh Rajput's Death, Speaks About Mental Health Support and Awareness Being Beyond the 'Stay Positive' Advice (View Post)
Amul Topical's Heart-wrenching Tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput Will Bring a Lump In Your Throat
Bollywood

Amul Topical's Heart-wrenching Tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput Will Bring a Lump In Your Throat
Depression and Suicide: Top Myths That Needs to be Busted Today to Save a Life!
Health & Wellness

Depression and Suicide: Top Myths That Needs to be Busted Today to Save a Life!
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 76.26 74.62
Kolkata 78.10 70.33
Mumbai 83.17 73.21
Chennai 79.96 72.69
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 76.1550 0.21
GBP 95.2000 -0.63
JPY 70.9625 0.30
EUR 85.6300 -0.19
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement