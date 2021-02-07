No Gucci, No Prada, No Louis Vuitton, but Anushka Sharma's current favourite accessory will make you smile for sure. As Vamika's mommy took to her Instagram account and shared a stunning picture of herself wherein it's the burp cloth on her shoulder which is the highlight of the selfie. The actress captioned the post as, "Current favourite accessory - Burp cloth!." Isn't it cute? We all know how mommy duties are not easy, but the way Anushka is embracing it, we are loving it and how. NO, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are Not Getting Divorced! Stop Spreading Fake News and #VirushkaDivorce Trend ASAP.

Virat Kohli and Anushka had announced that they are expecting their first child in August last year and were blessed with a daughter in January 2021. Since then, the couple has been clicked many times in the city but have kept the little angle away from the media glare. Coming back to Anushka's pic, it's from her living room wherein she can be seen pouting along with the burp cloth. Also, by looking at the pic and that slim body, who would say she just delivered a baby ha? Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli Get Clicked for the First Time Together After Welcoming A Baby Girl (View Pics).

Anushka Sharma's Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

Almost a week ago, Anushka had shared a photo of hers along with Virat revealing the new born's name. She had written, "We have lived together with love, presence and gratitude as a way of life but this little one, Vamika has taken it to a whole new level!"

Workwise, Anushka was last seen opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Zero (2018), after which she was busy producing a few projects and also concentrating on her pregnancy. Kudos to Sharma for balancing her life this well. Stay tuned!

