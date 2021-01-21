Are you the one who was waiting to catch a glimpse of the new parents in the town, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma? Then rejoice as your wish is now fulfilled. As the power couple were clicked in the city on Thursday (Jan 21). This is very first-time Virushka were seen together after welcoming a little angle on January 11, 2021. Reportedly, the cricketer-actor jodi were out as they were on their way to the doctor's clinic. In the photos, the lovebirds can be seen happily waving at the paparazzi. Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli Blessed With a Baby Girl! Madhuri Dixit, Riteish Deshmukh and Others Shower Love on the Little Angel’s Arrival.

While the captain cool was seen wearing an all-black look that comprised of pants and shirt, on the other hand, Anushka opted for a denim shirt and a pair of fitted jeans. Not to miss, both were seen adhering to the rule and donning matching white masks. Must say, the duo looked stylish in each other's company, but we would have loved if the couple had gone sans masks, just for the clicks and flaunted their broad smile openly. Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli Welcome Baby Girl! Netizens Churn Funny Memes Suggesting Taimur Ali Khan's Popularity Is In Danger.

Check Out Virushka's Pictures Below:

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Here's More:

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma (Photo Credits Yogen Shah)

After their darling daughter's arrival, Virushka had requested the paps to not click nor publish photos of the newborn. However, they had promised the photographers to provide all the content needed from the two.

In the note to the paparazzi, Virat and Anushka had written, “Hi, Thank you for all the love that you have given us for all these years. We are happy to celebrate this momentous occasion with you. As parents, we have a simple request to make to you. We want to protect the privacy of our child and we need your help and support. Stay tuned!

