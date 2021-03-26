The box office performance of the latest Bollywood biggie Mumbai Saga has been low despite all the hype, and the film trade blames the Covid-19 pandemic. The Sanjay Gupta directorial hit theatres on March 19 and has managed to collect Rs 13.43 crore in its first six days. Sharing the figures on Friday, trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted: "#MumbaiSaga underperforms, despite positive word of mouth... The #Hindi markets - #Maharashtra specifically - are affected due to #Covid-19 pandemic... Fri 2.82 cr, Sat 2.40 cr, Sun 3.52 cr, Mon 1.49 cr, Tue 1.47 cr, Wed 90 lakh, Thu 83 lakh. Total: Rs 13.43 cr. #India biz." Godzilla Vs Kong Box Office Collection Day 1: The Hollywood Film Earns More Than The First Day Numbers Of Roohi And Mumbai Saga, Collects Rs 6 Crore.

"Mumbai Saga" features John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi, Mahesh Manjrekar, Amole Gupte, Suniel Shetty, Kajal Aggarwal, Rohit Roy, Anjana Sukhani and Prateik Babbar in key roles. Bollywood Box-Office Report 2021: Rajkummar Rao’s Roohi, John Abraham’s Mumbai Saga, How Films in First Quarter Fight to Survive.

Check Out Taran Adarsh's Tweet Below:

Talking about the pandemic, India reported 59,118 Covid cases in the last 24 hours, the highest single-day spike since October, 2020, which took the total tally to 1,18,46,652 on Friday. Cases have been increasing by leaps and bounds over the past two weeks.

