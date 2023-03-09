Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan, who is known for her work in Kedarnath, Simmba, Atrangi Re and others, has wrapped up the first schedule of her upcoming film Murder Mubarak. Taking to social media, Homi Adajania, the director of the film, shared a pic with the actress on the special occasion. He wrote, "Here's lookin at you kid. Well done on your first schedule... Now the real work starts." Murder Mubarak: Sara Ali Khan Wraps Up First Schedule of Homi Adajania’s Film, Shares Pictures on Instagram.

The pictures also have a schedule wrap up cake. Replying to this, the actress wrote, "Can't believe it's done, only love to you." She also took to the story section of her Instagram to share the pictures. The plot of the film has been kept under the wraps by the makers. Murder Mubarak: Sara Ali Khan Shares Glimpse of Her Delhi Shoot for Homi Adajania’s Upcoming Film (View Pic).

Check Out Homi Adajania's Story Below:

Homi Adajania With Sara Ali Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Meanwhile, Sara is also busy with promotions of Gaslight, in which she stars alongside Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh. After the promotions, she will resume Murder Mubarak'in Delhi again. She has films like 'Metro In Dino', Ae Watan Mere Watan in the pipeline.

