Filmmaker Karan Johar called one of the most iconic Bollywood movies, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, his training ground as he recalled some fond memories from the Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol starrer. 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' Turns 30: Shah Rukh Khan Says He Never Expected the Film to Become a Global Phenomenon.

Calling Yash Raj his alma mater, KJo wished the director of the movie, Aditya Chopra, a "Happy teachers day".

Karan Johar Remembers Fond Memories, Calls Film a ‘Classic Love Story’

Karan wrote on his Insta Stories, "My alma mater @yrf...my training ground DDLJ...life long relationships....The most indelible momories.....30 years of a love Classic."

For those who do not know, Karan was one of the ADs in DDLJ, and he also played a small role as Shah Rukh's friend in the beloved drama.

Marking the 30th year of DDLJ, leads Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol unveiled the bronze statue of their characters Raj and Simran at London’s Leicester Square.

It is the first-ever Indian film to be honoured with a statue in Leicester Square, London, joining the ranks of historic films such as Harry Potter, Mary Poppins, Paddington, and Singin' in the Rain.

An excited King Khan took to his official Instagram account and uploaded a joint post with co-star Kajol in which they dropped a couple of pictures from the event.

Spilling their happiness on the momentous occasion, the beloved Bollywood duo wrote, “Bade Bade Deshon Mein, Aisi Chhoti Chhoti Baatein Hoti Rehti Hain, Senorita! Thrilled to unveil the bronze statue of Raj & Simran at London’s Leicester Square today, celebrating 30 years of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ)! (sic)". ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’ Turns 30: Kajol Says ‘DDLJ Has Become Kind of a Touch Stone for Indians Living Abroad’.

“Incredibly delighted that DDLJ is the first Indian film to be honoured with a statue in the Scenes in the Square trail. A big thank you to everyone in the UK for making this possible.” Calling all DDLJ lovers to visit the iconic statue in UK, SRK wrote, “Come meet Raj & Simran if and when you are in London… We would love to see you make more memories with DDLJ," they added.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Instagram/Karan Johar). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 05, 2025 05:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).