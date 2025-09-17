Mumbai, September 17: Legendary singer Asha Bhosle praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his discipline, dedication, and kind-hearted nature. Highlighting his early morning routine, yoga practice, and ability to connect with people through humor and poetry, she lauded his leadership and expressed her wish for his long life and continued guidance for the nation.

On PM Modi’s 75th birthday, Asha recorded a special video message for him. In the video the veteran singer said, “It is difficult for us to take care of one household. PM Modi ji is taking care of such a big country. He is so disciplined. He gets up at 4 a.m. and does yoga. I like his discipline. I have never heard anything bad from his mouth for anyone.” “I feel he is a very kind-hearted person. When I listen to his lectures, he always makes people laugh. He recites poems and joke around. He also laughs at other people's misbehavior. This is a very big thing. May God give them a long life. May he live like this with us,” she added. PM Narendra Modi Birthday: Dharmendra Shares Heartfelt Story of PM Modi’s Call During His Illness; Says ‘Gave Me Tremendous Courage and Energy’ (Watch Video).

Asha Bhosle Hails PM ModI on His Birthday

Watch: Veteran singer Asha Bhosle praises Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 75th birthday, lauding his discipline, dedication, and impactful speeches. She extends heartfelt wishes for his good health, long life, and continued success in leading India toward a brighter future pic.twitter.com/FKvb4Il4k3 — IANS (@ians_india) September 17, 2025

Celebrities from Bollywood, the South, and television have flooded social media with heartfelt wishes for Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday. From actors to filmmakers, stars took to their platforms to celebrate his leadership. Superstar Shah Rukh Khan lauded PM Modi, saying, “Today, on the 75th birthday of the Prime Minister, Mr. Narendra Modi, I would like to wish him a very happy birthday. Your journey from a small city to the global stage is very inspiring. In this story, I can see your discipline, your hard work and your dedication towards your country.” “The truth is that at the age of 75, your pace and energy leaves even young people like us behind. So, I pray that you always stay healthy, healthy, strong and happy.”

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 17, 2025 03:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).