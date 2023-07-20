Naseeruddin Shah is a genius. His performances have never been anything but great. He is an institution in himself. At times, it's difficult to understand how can there be such a gamut of talent can reside in one person. It's always amazing to watch him act on screen. Be it his nuanced characters or the cocky ones in commercial potboilers of the 90s or the interesting ones that he does these days, this man is unbelievably superb in all of them. In fact, he has the power to make any cinema great by being in it for just a few minutes. Naseeruddin Shah Birthday: Five Villainous Roles Of The Actor That Are Pure Evil.

We are talking about some of the cameos that Naseeruddin Shah did which will always be our favourite.

Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na

Shah played a man in a portrait. Taking a leaf out of probably the Harry Potter books, Shah as Amar Singh Rathore always goads Ratna Pathak Shah who played his wife in the film about their son. This was perhaps the most amazing cameo ever by the actor

Zinadgi Na Milegi Dobara

Even in those few minutes, Shah's unapologetic act as a father who abandoned his kid many years ago is a class apart. While you feel bad for Farhan Akhtar here, you don't completely disagree with Shah. After all, taking responsibility is not everyone's forte.

Main Hoon Na

Naseeruddin Shah reprised his character from Masoom as a man who has a past and the past has consequences. We loved to see him as Shah Rukh Khan's father.

Krrish 3

The only shining moment in this otherwise weird movie is Naseeruddin Shah's cameo. He keeps it cool and evil just the amount necessary. Housefull 4, Race 3, Krrish 3: Here Are 7 Films That Were Accused Of Inflating Box Office Numbers

Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi

Playing a ghost is not new for Shah, he played an extremely loveable one in Chamatkar. But here he is also a moody father who is waiting for his tehri while also overseeing what his kids are upto.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 20, 2023 08:10 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).