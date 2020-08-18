Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise led to a whole new debate over nepotism, favouritism and movie mafias in Bollywood. Many top stars and filmmakers were named and shamed online for making the Dil Bechara actor feel like an outcast. Post which many celebs came forward and shared their opinion on the ongoing debate. While a few agreed to get bullied in the industry, on the other hand, a few supported the ones targeted. Now, veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah is the latest one who has shared his thoughts on the insider-outsider debate as well as on SSR's death probe. Naseeruddin Shah Hospitalisation Hoax: Niece Dispels Rumours Around Veteran Actor's Health, Says 'He's Fine'.

Speaking to India Today Television, Shah dismissed the insider-outsider concept in showbiz. He said, "I don't understand this insider-outsider nonsense that's going on. I mean, it's a whole lot of rubbish and we should be put an end to this, its bulls***." Ahead he also denied any sort of movie mafia in Bollywood, "This is all a concoction of certain imaginative minds, ‘the mafia in the industry’. Naturally, I'll give preference to people I like and the people who I work well with. If they also happen to be famous, or they happen to be the children of famous people, how the hell is it their fault? There is no mafia." Naseeruddin Shah Gets Trolled on Twitter for Calling Colleague Anupam Kher a ‘Clown’ and ‘Sycophant’ (Read Tweets).

Naseeruddin Shah also talked about Sushant Singh Rajput's death case and said,"It's sickening. It is absolutely sickening. I have not followed it. I felt deeply grieved when the young man died. I did not know him but he had a bright future and it was a waste of a life. But I did not bother to follow the nonsense that's being spouted by a whole lot of people. Every person who has any little frustration in his mind, in his heart, about the commercial industry, has been vomiting it out to the press. It is absolutely disgusting. I mean, keep these complaints to yourself, no one is interested."Kareena Kapoor Khan Addresses the Ongoing Nepotism Debate, Says 'Same People Pointing Fingers Are Making Nepotistic Stars’.

"No one is interested in the opinions of some half-educated starlet who decides to take it upon herself to you know, get justice for Sushant. If there is justice that needs to be done, I think we need to have faith in the process of the law and if it is none of our business I think we should we should not concern ourselves with it." he added. Naseeruddin Shah was last seen in the Amazon Prime Video series Bandish Bandits. Stay tuned!

