Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who often represents India on the global stage with awards and recognitions, doesn't keep a close watch on the honours that come his way but they do serve an important function for him. Talking about the same, the actor said, "I don't keep a tab on my recognition or awards but it definitely motivates me and helps to select the kind of films or characters that I choose to do. Awards and recognition gives me confidence to select my work." International Emmy Awards 2021: Sushmita Sen's Aarya, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Vir Das Get Nominated, See Full List of Emmy Nominees.

Nawaz recently hit the headlines with his visit to International Emmy Awards as he was nominated in the Best Performance by an Actor category for his work in the Sudhir Mishra directorial 'Serious Men'. However, the actor lost to David Tennant, who walked away with the trophy for his performance in the drama miniseries 'Des'. Nawazuddin Siddiqui Charges Rs 6 Crore, His Highest Ever Fee, For Bole Chudiyan? (LatestLY Exclusive!).

In the past, Nawaz has brought home many international accolades, as he is the only actor in the world to have 8 films officially selected and screened at the Cannes Film Festival. His film 'Patang: The Kite', premiered at the Berlin International Film Festival and the Tribeca Film Festival, back in 2012. His work in 'Raman Raghav 2.0' in 2016 won him the Fancine Malaga Award in Spain and in the Asia Pacific Screen Awards. In addition, he has also won the best supporting actor award at Asia Pacific Film Festival for 'The Lunchbox'.

