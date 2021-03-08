Nawazuddin Siddiqui is all set to make his debut as a music video star, with B. Praak's new song "Baarish ki jaaye". The actor has released the poster of the video on social media. In the psoter, the actor sports a stylish beard, shades and a printed shirt with trendy patterns. The song is written by Jaani and the video is directed by Arvind Khaira. Jogira Sara Ra Ra Director Kushan Nandy Shares His Feelings on Being in Touch With Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Neha Sharma During Lockdown.

"Sardiya Khatam, ab 'Baarish ki jaaye'. Presenting my first music video featuring extremely talented @sunanda_ss. Beautifully sung by @bpraak and superbly written by @jaani777 and amazing video by @arvindrkhaira Kuch alag karne ki koshish, umeed hai apko zarur pasand ayega. #BaarishKiJaaye #DesiMelodies @Desimelodies," wrote Nawaz, as caption with the poster image. Nawazuddin Siddiqui To Start Shooting for His Upcoming Film ‘Jogira Sara Ra Ra!’ From February 25.

Check Out Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Tweet Below:

The music video is slated to drop in March.

