Neena Gupta On Award Shows: There Should Not Be 'Supporting Actor' Category At All

Neena Gupta (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Awards system is getting trolled mercilessly, especially after the recently held Filmfare Awards 2020. It has been a prominent debate amid the social media users that whether these ceremonies are authentic at all, and what's with these new forced categories? A similar question was raised by Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan actress, Neena Gupta. She questioned the existence of the categories like 'supporting actors' or 'supporting actress' in her argument here. Gully Boy's 13 Wins At Filmfare Awards 2020 Makes A Disgruntled User Add 'Paid Award' On Wikipedia.

In her chat with Bollywood Hungama's host, she explained her take on the snub to performances in Badhaai Ho. She made a point that there should not be the category called 'supporting' at all, when we already have 'best actor/actress' categories in place. She also pointed out how there is a trend in the Bollywood industry to honour only the younger stars in the 'best' categories while the older actors get their places in the 'supporting' categories.

Meanwhile, Filmfare Awards 2020 is getting trolled on the internet for its choice of winners' list. Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's Gully Boy went ahead to bag 13 trophies, breaking the so-called record in the Filmfare history. However, some of the netizens are convinced that they were 'paid awards' and are trolling the makers of the film as well as the organizers of the award ceremony. A user also went a step ahead and updated the word 'paid' in the Wikipedia page of the list of awards. Coming back to Neena Gupta's statement, what is your take?