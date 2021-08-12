From Kareena Kapoor Khan to Soha Ali Khan and Anushka Sharma, a slew of Bollywood celebrities have taken to their social media handles to wish actor Sara Ali Khan a happy birthday. Kareena posted a monochrome picture of Sara on her Instagram Story and wrote: "Happy birthday beautiful. Have the best one ever." Sara's aunts Soha Ali Khan and Saba Pataudi, too, penned heartfelt birthday notes for their niece. Sara Ali Khan Turns 26: Kareena Kapoor Khan Pens a Cute Birthday Note for the Actress!

"My first baby girl... mischievous yet loving, caring n kind...and my Jaan! Wishing you life's very best. Stay safe and stay blessed. Life is a journey... Just remain true to yourself. And it always pans out," Saba posted on Instagram. Alongside the wish, she uploaded a picture of Sara from her childhood days."Happy birthday Sara bia," Soha wrote on her Instagram Story. Sara Ali Khan Shares a Video Montage Featuring ‘26 Years of Living, Laughing and Loving’ on Her Birthday!

Actor Anushka Sharma wished Sara by writing, 'have a super year ahead' on her Instagram Story. Sara also received an adorable birthday wish from actor and her workout partner Janhvi Kapoor. "May this year be filled with the best memories, fulfilling creative journeys, great food, greater abs, and so so much happiness, success, and love. Keep spreading your extra special contagious energy that everyone loves you for," Janhvi wrote.

Check Out The Wishes on Sara Ali Khan’s Birthday Below:

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma's Instgram Story (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram Story (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Saba Pataudi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saba (@sabapataudi)

Aanand L Rai

Aanand L Rai's Instagram Story (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Filmmaker Aanand L Rai, who directed Sara in the upcoming film 'Atrangi Re', posted a cute wish for his 'mastikhor bacha'. Taking to Instagram, Rai uploaded a video, wherein Sara is seen making funny facial expressions. Sara, the firstborn of actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, turned 26 on Thursday.

