Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor, who is busy promoting her film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar along with her co-actor Ranbir Kapoor, expressed excitement over the release of the film coinciding with the festival of colours, Holi. She recalled celebrating the festival at megastar Amitabh Bachchan's place during her childhood days. Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Song O Bedardeya: Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor Are Disheartened Souls in This Arijit Singh Sung Track (Watch Video).

She shared: "I miss playing Holi. Our film is releasing on Holi, so I am very excited about it. But I'm not sure if I'll get a chance to play or not. As a child, I used to play in the building, and one memorable Holi for me was when I went to Amitabh Bachchan ji's place." Shraddha Kapoor Birthday: From Sidharth Malhotra to Tiger Shroff, Here Are Bollywood Celebs Who Extended Sweet Wishes (View Pics).

The actress, who is known for her movies such as Luv Ka The End, Aashiqui 2, Ek Villain, Haider, Chhichhore, among others, shared further that what she loved most about the Holi celebration at Big B's place was the huge gathering of people and they used to pick up each other and threw them in the tub."I remember how people used to pick up each other and throw them in the tub, and I thought to myself, someone should pick me up and throw me in the tub but unfortunately that never happened," she added. She appeared on Kapil Sharma's reality show along with Ranbir Kapoor to talk about their film Tu Jhooti Main Makkar. The Kapil Sharma Show airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

