Ayushmann Khurrana’s wife and author Tahira Kashyap, who fought breast cancer in 2018, has now shared the news of a relapse. Today, on the occasion of World Heath Day, the celebrated author took to her Instagram handle and shared her diagnosis while emphasising the crucial role of regular mammograms for cancer survivors. World Cancer Day 2025: Tahira Kashyap Shares Empowering Message and Photo from Her Cancer Journey, Says ‘And That’s Life’ (View Pics).

Tahira shared a post that read, “Seven year itch or the power of regular screening - it's a perspective, I had like to go with the latter and suggest the same for everyone who needs to get regular mammograms. Round 2 for me... I still got this.” In the caption of the post, she added, “When life gives you lemons make lemonade. When life becomes too generous and throws them again at you, you squeeze them calmly into your favourite kala khatta drink and sip it with all the good intentions. Because for one it’s a better drink and two you know you will give it your best once again #regularscreening #mammogram not shying away from saying it #breastcancer #onemoretime #letsgo Ironically or not today is #WorldHealthDay Let’s do whatever we can in our capacity to take care of ourselves #gratitude through and through.”

Tahira Kashyap Diagnosed With Breast Cancer for Second Time

View this post on Instagram A post shared by tahirakashyapkhurrana (@tahirakashyap)

Seven years ago, Tahira underwent a mastectomy. Throughout her journey, she has been open and outspoken, using her experience to raise awareness about breast cancer. In 2018, Tahira was diagnosed with breast cancer, specifically DCIS (ductal carcinoma in situ), a condition involving high-grade malignant cells in her right breast. This diagnosis was considered stage 0, or a pre-cancerous stage. Last month, Tahira shared an empowering message alongside a photo of herself proudly embracing her clean-shaven head, a result of chemotherapy.

Additionally, she posted several photos that captured key moments from her treatment journey. She captioned the post, “And that's life! And you make the most of it. And in making the most of it you realise how humbling the experience is. I know so many brave women who have fought with all their might. I bow my head in respect to all of them. Let everyone's experience be a reminder to value our lives. To know how significant each one of us is. ‘We Will Celebrate Women’s Day, Will Not Stop’: Tahira Kashyap Claps Back at Anti-Feminist Groups Criticizing Women’s Day Celebration.

To know nobody else on the face of the earth can do what you can do. Spread the awareness. Early breast cancer detection is curable, not just treatable. Love and hope and joy to all. Life is to celebrate gratitude all the way.”

