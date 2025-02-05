Filmmaker and writer Tahira Kashyap marked World Cancer Day 2025 with a heartfelt tribute to all the brave women who have fought cancer. Diagnosed with breast cancer in 2018, Tahira took to Instagram to share a powerful message alongside a photo of herself embracing her clean-shaven head--an effect of chemotherapy. She also posted several moments captured during her treatment journey. World Cancer Day 2025: Hina Khan, Tahira Kashyap and More Bollywood Celebrities Laud Ayushman Bharat, Raise Awareness on the Importance of Early Detection of the Disease (Watch Videos).

In her post, she wrote, "And that's life! And you make the most of it. And in making the most of it you realise how humbling the experience is. I know so many brave women who have fought with all their might. I bow my head in respect to all of them."

She continued, "Let everyone's experience be a reminder to value our lives. To know how significant each one of us is. To know nobody else on the face of the earth can do what you can do. Spread the awareness. Early breast cancer detection is curable not just treatable. Love and hope and joy to all Life is to celebrate gratitude all the way."

Tahira recently spoke about the challenges of battling cancer and praised government programs like Ayushman Bharat and PMJAY for making treatment more accessible.

"On World Cancer Day, I want to commend the Ayushman Bharat and PMJAY initiatives for making timely cancer treatment accessible to many, regardless of their financial background. Cancer is a journey that tests your strength, resilience, and faith. Early diagnosis and affordable treatment are, however, key to survival, and thanks to such government schemes, millions can now hope for a better future. Let's continue to support one another and raise awareness about early breast cancer detection because together we can beat cancer," she said.

World Cancer Day is observed annually on February 4 to raise awareness about cancer prevention, early detection, and treatment. This global initiative unites individuals, communities, and organizations to highlight the challenges of cancer and encourage collective action. Various events, campaigns, and activities take place worldwide to educate people and provide support to those affected by cancer, including patients and their families.