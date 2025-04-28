Mumbai, April 28: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan on Monday morning announced that he has postponed his Bollywood Big One Tour, which was scheduled for May 4-5 in the UK, in light of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir. Salman took to Instagram, where he shared the poster of the tour featuring personalities such as Sara Ali Khan, Tiger Shroff, Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Kriti Sanon, Disha Patani, Sunil Grover and Maniesh Paul along with the “Dabangg star”.

The poster had “postponed” written over “The Bollywood Big one” UK tour. For the caption, Salman wrote: “In light of the recent tragic events in Kashmir, and with profound sadness, we have taken the difficult decision to request the promoters to postpone The Bollywood Big One shows, originally scheduled for May 4th and 5th in Manchester and London.” Pahalgam Terror Attack: Salman Khan Grieves Over Loss of Innocent Lives in Kashmir, Says ‘Heaven on Planet Earth Turning Into Hell’ (View Post).

Salman Khan Postpones His UK Tour

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

He mentioned that he understands “how much our fans were looking forward to these performances, we feel it is only right to pause during this time of grief.” “We sincerely apologise for any disappointment or inconvenience this may cause and deeply appreciate your understanding and support. New dates for the shows will be announced shortly,” the caption concluded. Pahalgam Terror Attack: Sara Ali Khan Heartbroken After Terrorist Attack, Says ‘Horrified at This Barbaric Brutality’.

On April 22, a deadly terror attack on the tourists claimed around 26 lives in the Baisaran Valley of the Indian-administered Jammu and Kashmir region. The terrorists reportedly segregated the tourists based on their faith and shot them dead after finding out their religion. The terrorist outfit, The Resistance Front (TRF) has claimed responsibility for the attack. TRF is an off-shoot of the Pakistan-based terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba and came into existence following the historic abrogation of Article 370 in the valley.

Several personalities including Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal have canceled their concert in light of the Pahalgam attack. Taking to social media on April 25, Shreya shared a note on her stories: "In light of the recent and tragic events, the organisers along with the artist have collectively made the decision to cancel the upcoming show scheduled to happen in Surat this Saturday, April 26th," the organizers wrote.

Shreya further assured the attendees that they would be given a full refund for the tickets. This refund would shortly be reflected in the original source of their payment. The note said, "All ticket holders will receive full refunds, and the amount will be refunded back to your original mode of payment. For any queries write to events@district.in. Thank you for your understanding." Arijit Singh had also called off his upcoming concert in Chennai after the Pahalgam terror attack.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 28, 2025 03:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).