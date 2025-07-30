Mumbai, July 30: After announcing the release date and unveiling the motion poster of “Param Sundari”, the makers have finally dropped the first song titled “Pardesiya”, which actor Sidharth Malhotra says has been one of his personal favourite love songs to shoot. Sidharth said: “Pardesiya isn’t just a song, it’s a feeling that stays with you long after it ends. Sachin–Jigar and Amitabh have yet again created pure magic. The moment I heard the track, I knew it had something special.” He added: “Sonu sir’s voice brings a timeless emotion to it, and lip syncing to his voice for a love song is truly special. Shooting alongside Janhvi was effortless. It’s been one of my personal favourite love songs to shoot….”

Pardesiya is the first track from Param Sundari and is sung by Sonu Nigam and Krishnakali Saha. Composed by Sachin–Jigar, written by Amitabh Bhattacharya, Pardesiya captures the ache of longing, the pause before the first touch, the unsaid emotion between two hearts. The music is under the label Universal Music. Actress Janhvi Kapoor shared that she was very excited for this one. ‘Param Sundari’: Makers of Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor’s Upcoming Romance Drama Announce New Release Date With Vibrant Poster (View Post).

“I have always had a soft corner for love songs and Pardesiya is one of the best that I have worked on. Having Sonu Nigam’s voice elevate the emotion makes it truly unforgettable. I’m sure the audience will love it,” said the actress. Talking about the song, Sonu Nigam said that it’s always a joy to lend his voice to heartfelt love songs. “And Pardesiya from Param Sundari is truly special. People poured so much love on the first look that I was already very excited for the full song. Watching Sidharth and Janhvi bring that chemistry to life on screen makes it even more magical. Their pairing is fresh and electric, and I’m sure audiences are going to fall in love with them—and the song.”

Set in the serene backwaters of Kerala, and featuring the fresh and electric pairing of Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor, the song sets the emotional tone for the story of Param and Sundari. The makers of “Param Sundari” on Wednesday also unveiled the motion poster of the upcoming film and announced that the cross cultural romance movie will hit the big screen on August 29. Janhvi, Sidharth and Maddock in a collaborative post on Instagram unveiled the motion poster featuring the two stars. In the poster, Sidharth is seen looking handsome in a shirt paired with jeans along with a bag on his shoulder. ‘Param Sundari’ Teaser: Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor’s Chemistry Is Unmissable in FIRST Look From Tushar Jalota’s North Meets South Love Story (Watch Video).

The actress looks every inch an Indian beauty as she does a classical dance form dressed in a saree. In the motion poster the two can be seen crossing paths. The motion poster concluded with: “In cinemas worldwide. 29th August 2025. A Maddock Films Production.” It also mentioned that its first song “Pardesiya” will be out on Wednesday. The video is captioned as: “Dinesh Vijan brings to you the Biggest Love Story of the Year #ParamSundari arrives in cinemas on 29th August And in just 1 hour, feel its soul with the year’s most heartfelt song — #Pardesiya.” The film was earlier scheduled to release on July 25. The film centers on a love story between a North Indian played by Sidharth and a South Indian girl, filmed in Kerala.

