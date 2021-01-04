Kuch Kuch Hota Hai fame Oarzaan Dastur is a married man! The actor tied the knot with his girlfriend Delna Shroff today. The two opted to go traditional all the way and got hitched in a Parsi ceremony. The pictures from the wedding have been making rounds where we see the happy couple cheekily posing for the camera as they finally get entwined in a happy matrimony. The two are seen dressed in traditional Parsi attires for the intimate wedding ceremony. Parzaan Dastur, the Silent Sikh Kid From Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol’s Kuch Kuch Hota Hai Is All Set to Tie The Knot Soon.

In the pictures of the wedding that are going viral, we see Parzaan in a white kurta pyjama and cap while Delna is looking beautiful in a maroon sari with a front pallu. In one of the pictures, we see Delna giving Parzaan a peck on his cheek as he hugs her with the brightest smile. Another picture of them posing as a couple with garlands. The hashtag #DELCOUNTSTHESTARS also was making rounds on social media.

Earlier last week, the actor had shared a couple of pictures to begin the countdown to his big day. Parzaan was dressed in a suit while Delna can be seen in a salwar suit. Sharing the picture on social media, he wrote, “#bae #queen #love #heart #star #heartStar #theDashwedding #comingSoon #delCountsDaStars #love #forever #smile #smiles #cha2shah.” Kanika Dhillon and Himanshu Sharma Tie the Knot in an Intimate Wedding, the Writer Shares Pictures of Their ‘New Beginnings’.

Parzaan had shared the news of the wedding in October last yea. He has posted a picture of him sitting on one knee as he proposed to Delna. “Throwback to this beautiful day over a year ago when she said YES! Only 4 months to go for #TheDASHwedding #DelCountsDaStars,” wrote the actor. Coming back to his wedding, we now await more pics from the D-day.

