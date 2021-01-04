Writers Kanika Dhillon and Himanshu Sharma have tied the knot, weeks after the couple announced their engagement. While Dhillon is known for writing films like Manmarziyaan, Kedarnath and Judgementall Hai Kya, Sharma has penned movies like Raanjhanaa, Tanu Weds Manu series and Zero. Writers Kanika Dhillon, Himanshu Sharma Get Engaged in a Low Key Ceremony.

Dhillon shared a sneak peek into the low-key wedding on Instagram.

"Here is to #2021 #newbeginnings #himanshusharma," she wrote in the caption. While Dhillon was dressed in a magenta trousseau, Sharma wore a white kurta-pyjamas with mustard coloured Nehru jacket. The duo, who began dating in 2019, made their relationship public last June.

On the work front, Sharma is looking forward to the release of Atrangi Re, directed by his longtime collaborator Aanand L Rai. Writers Kanika Dhillon and Himanshu Sharma Got Married? Pictures From Their Private Wedding Ceremony Get Leaked on Social Media.

Dhillon is reuniting with actor Taapsee Pannu and Rai after Manmarziyaan for Haseen Dillruba, which also stars Vikrant Massey. She is also penning filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani's upcoming directorial venture, which reportedly stars Shah Rukh Khan.

