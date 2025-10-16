Mumbai, October 16: Actress Kajol, on Thursday, took to social media to celebrate 27 years of her iconic film “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.” Taking to her Instagram Stories, the ‘Dilwale’ actress reshared Dharma Productions’ video featuring some of the most memorable scenes from the movie. It includes moments with Kajol, Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, and Salman Khan, highlighting key interactions, emotional sequences, and fun-filled moments that made the film a beloved classic for audiences over the years.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Dharma Movies wrote, “A film that will always make you say, “Tussi jaa rahe ho, tussi na jao.” Celebrating #27YearsOfKuchKuchHotaHai – a story that redefined pyaar, dosti and everything in between for generations to come. #KuchKuchHotaHai #KKHH @karanjohar @adarpoonawalla @apoorva1972 @iamsrk @kajol #RaniMukerji.” Kajol reposted the video and simply captioned it, “27 years of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.” Filmfare Awards 2025: Kajol Shares Then and Now ‘Most Epic Throwback’ Photo With Shah Rukh Khan After Her 7th Black Lady Win (View Post).

Kajol Celebrates 27 Years of ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’

Photo Credits: Instagram/@kajol)

Filmmaker Karan Johar, who made his directorial debut with the 1998 blockbuster “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai,” also shared some heartfelt memories from the film’s sets. He posted a series of behind-the-scenes images featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Farah Khan, Archana Puran Singh, and Anupam Kher. To make the nostalgia even more special, he set the pictures to the iconic track “Tum Paas Aaye.”

For the caption, Karan wrote, “27 years!!! Some beautiful and candid memories from our set of #KuchKuchHotaHai…a set filled with love, too much banter and happiness Thank you to everyone for the love you continue to give this film…it means everything to me! @dharmamovies.” ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ Clocks 27 Years: Karan Johar Shares Candid Memories of Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji From Film Set, Says ‘Thank You to Everyone for the Love You Continue To Give This Film’ (View Pics).

“Kuch Kuch Hota Hai,” produced by Yash Johar, centers on a love triangle between college friends Rahul, Anjali, and Tina, and later follows Rahul’s young daughter as she sets out to bring her father and his former best friend back together. Released theatrically on 16 October 1998 during the Diwali weekend, the film became a massive commercial hit. It went on to become the highest-grossing Hindi film in India that year and ranked as the third highest-grossing Indian film of its time.

