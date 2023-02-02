Siddharth Anand's directorial Pathaan starring Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham and Deepika Padukone has achieved another milestone as the film minted Rs 667 crore gross worldwide in just eight days. Pathaan Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 8: Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone Starrer Mints Rs 667 Crore, Becomes YRF Spy Universe’s Highest Grossing Film.

Pathaan, which released on January 25, on its eighth day, registered Rs. 18.25 crore nett in India (Hindi – Rs. 17.50 crore, All Dubbed versions – Rs. 0.75 crore). In eight days, 'Pathaan' has recorded $30.60 million (Rs. 250 crore) in the overseas territories alone, while nett collection in India stand at Rs. 348.50 (Hindi - Rs. 336 crore, dubbed - Rs. 12.50 crore). Pathaan Box Office Collection Day 8: Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham’s Action Flick Garners Rs Rs 348.50 Crore in Hindi and Other Languages.

Pathaan is the highest grossing film of YRF's Spy Universe, which also includes Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai and War.

