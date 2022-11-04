Director Siddharth Anand reveals that superstar Shah Rukh Khan has shown incredible dedication to preparing his body for the physically challenging action sequences designed for his upcoming film Pathaan. Anand said: "Shah Rukh Khan has pushed his body to breaking point for Pathaan. So, all the love that he is getting for Pathaan's teaser, he deserves all that and much more. I remember when I first met him on Pathaan, we discussed how physically challenging it will be for him and he was game from the get-go and it shows on screen." Pathaan: Did Hrithik Roshan’s Kabir Refer Shah Rukh Khan’s Character Back in War? This Viral Fan Theory Offers Exciting Link to YRF’s Spyverse (Watch Video).

He added: "He wanted the adrenaline rush and he wanted the audience to feel the same on-screen through him. The way he built his body, the insane training that he has done to pull off the extremely dangerous stunts, the dangerous terrains and climatic conditions in which he has thrown his body and the commitment that he has shown to give India its biggest action spectacle is incredibly commendable." Karan Johar Pours His Heart Out for ‘King’ Shah Rukh Khan on His 57th Birthday and Congratulates Him on Pathaan Teaser.

The director further said that the way SRK has endured all the pain to pull off the action that the makers had designed, is unbelievable. "There is no one like Shah Rukh Khan and you have to wait to see the film to witness the intensity with which he has approached the film." Pathaan is set to release on January 25, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

