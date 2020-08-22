News Channels these days feel obliged to do the job of cops and now, CBI too. Despite Sushant Singh Rajput's case being shifted to the ace bureau, they continue with their shoddy 'investigation' and get called out. Pooja Bhatt cleared the controversy that a news channel has been creating in regards to chats between Mahesh Bhatt and Rhea Chakraborty. They called it 'most explosive revelation' and Pooja pulled them up for it. The actress shared screenshots of the same messages that she also received from her father. Pooja Bhatt Shares Video of Kangana Ranaut Thanking Mukesh Bhatt for Her Award Win, Actress’ Team Reacts

The texts are something that many of us may have sent to our friends. But this news channel is using it to flare up people's suspicions in this case. Pooja rightfully puts them in their place.

Interestingly,the message @IndiaToday refers to as ‘most explosive revelation’ is a message that my father also sent me & countless other people on his phone list on the same day(June 9) & subsequently posted on Twitter as well (26-6-2020) get your facts right @IndiaToday 😊 https://t.co/EUWmhtGUXW pic.twitter.com/8jkO8rLcc0 — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) August 22, 2020

Post Sushant's death, new channels have milked this tragedy to get TRPs. Social media is already a place of hurling threats freely which has led Pooja to discontinue her Instagram account as well.

