Poonam Pandey Files Complaint Against Shilpa Shetty’s Husband Raj Kundra and His Associates in Bombay High Court (Read Deets)

Poonam Pandey, Shilpa Shetty with Husband Raj Kundra (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Model-actress Poonam Pandey says she has filed a complaint in the Bombay High Court against actress Shilpa Shetty's husband, businessman Raj Kundra, and his associates. Pandey has alleged that Kundra and his associates have been illegally using content featuring her even after a contract between the two parties was terminated. Kundra and his associate Saurabh Kushwah have denied Pandey's charge and even claimed that they have not received any notice. It started when Pandey signed a deal with Kundra and his associates, called Armsprime Media. The company was handling The Poonam Pandey App. She claims that they have been using content meant for the app even after the contract to do so expired by over eight months. Poonam Pandey Posts Nude Video on Instagram That Is Both ‘Dirty’ and ‘Uncensored’! (Watch but NSFW)

Pandey alleged that Kundra has been using the content and minting money. The actress stated that over a period of six months she has been getting obscene calls. "The company (Armsprime) was handling my app. I kept the contract small because I could see that there was some fraud happening. After a while, I terminated the contract. Now, I read in the news that these guys have terminated the contract. If they have terminated the contract, why have they been stealing my videos over the past eight months. I have been calling and messaging Raj, mailing him with the request to stop stealing my video. Now, I am getting threatening messages from Raj Kundra," Poonam claimed, while speaking to IANS. Poonam Pandey Files a Case Against Shilpa Shetty’s Husband Raj Kundra in Bombay High Court – Read Details.

"I want to understand whether he is really broke that he wants to steal my videos. If he is really facing a financial crunch, I can lend him some money but don't steal my content," she added. It is being claimed that Kundra and his team were using her content explicitly and they even put out her personal contact number, writing "call me, I will strip for you". "Now, that the news has gone out, these people have sent me a settlement agreement. They have accepted that they have been stealing my content, and are putting an amount in the contract. I am not going to be quiet. I have been silent for a year," she said.

An official statement has been issued by Armsprime Media, signed by Kushwah, which states: "The allegations by Poonam Pandey are false and frivolous. We have not received any notice or even a copy of the Writ Petition filed. We are surprised at how can we even be made a party to such Petition. There has been a breach of contract on her part and we are exercising our rights as per the agreement. Since the matter is sub-judice in High Court, we don't wish to make any further statement. Just because Raj is an investor in Armsprime, she is trying to extort money by misusing criminal law." On the other hand, Pandey is confident about her case. "The case is in High Court. I have a strong case. I have all the proofs. I am seeking justice. And I know I can win the case," she said.