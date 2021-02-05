Longtime lovebirds Priyaank Sharma and Shaza Morani have finally tied the knot and are now a happily married couple! Heartiest congratulations to the duo! Priyaank, son of veteran actress Padmini Kolhapure, and his ladylove Shaza who is the younger daughter of producer Karim Morani, had a court marriage on February 4 morning. Later in the evening, a grand bash was hosted for which family members and close pals of the couple were seen in attendance. Priyaank’s cousin sister, actress Shraddha Kapoor was seen at the wedding along with rumoured beau, celebrity photographer Rohan Shrestha and her brother Siddhanth Kapoor. Priyaank Sharma, Padmini Kolhapure's Son, To Tie The Knot With Shaza Morani In 2021!

Shraddha Kapoor and Rohan Shrestha were spotted exiting from the venue together post party. The others who were seen at the wedding bash of Priyaank Sharma and Shaza Morani included Shakti Kapoor and Shivangi Kolhapure, Sooraj Pancholi, Sunita and Anil Kapoor, Nikhil Dwivedi and Gowri Pandit, Poonam Dhillon, among others. Priyaank and Shaza had filed their marriage application at the marriage registrar’s office on December 9, 2020. There are pictures of the couple in which bride Shaza can be seen signing the register. Let’s take a look at the photographs from the newlyweds’ wedding bash.

Priyaank Sharma and Shaza Morani

Priyaank Sharma And Shaza Morani (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Padmini And Shivangi Kolhapure

Priyaank Sharma And Shaza Morani Wedding Bash (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Newlyweds With Padmini Kolhapure; Shraddha, Siddhanth, Rohan

Priyaank Sharma And Shaza Morani Wedding Bash (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Rohan Shrestha, Shraddha Kapoor, Sooraj Pancholi

Priyaank Sharma And Shaza Morani Wedding Bash (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Sunita and Anil Kapoor, Poonam Dhillon

Priyaank Sharma And Shaza Morani Wedding Bash (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Rumoured Couple

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

In December last year, reports had surfaced online that Priyaank Sharma and Shaza Morani are planning to tie the knot in January or February 2021. It was also stated it would be a low-key affair owing to the ongoing pandemic.

