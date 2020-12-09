Priyaank Sharma, son of veteran actress Padmini Kolhapure, and Shaza Morani, daughter of producer Karim Morani, are all set to take their longtime relationship to the next level! Shaza’s father has confirmed to TOI that his daughter and Priyaank are getting married in 2021. The wedding of this lovely duo is expected to take place in January or February next year. The year 2020 has seen some low-key and grand scale weddings across industries and looks like 2021 is going to see a lot more marriages happening. Sachet Tandon and Parampara Thakur of 'Bekhayali' Fame Tie the Knot - Check Out their Happy Pictures.

On December 8, the shagun ceremony was reportedly hosted by the families. It is also stated that families of Priyaank Sharma and Shaza Morani have almost finalised the wedding date as well. A source revealed to Pinkvilla that the couple would be applying for a court marriage today and after a month’s time the registration would take place. The source was quoted as saying, “Karim Morani’s daughter Shaza Morani and Padmini Kolhapure’s son Priyaank Sharma will apply for a court marriage. The two of them will be applying in court tomorrow. They need to give a month’s notice before registering the marriage.” However, there has been no official update on this yet neither from the couple nor their families. Are Pulkit Samrat And Kriti Kharbanda Planning To Tie The Knot Anytime Soon? Actor Spills The Beans.

LOVEBIRDS

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shaza Morani (@shazamorani)

Shaza Morani and Priyaank Sharma have been dating each other since quite sometime. The two have often been spotted hanging out together and they also share their vacay trips pics on their respective social media handles. We just cannot wait to hear the couple make their wedding news official!

