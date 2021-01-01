View this post on Instagram
The video further showed how she spent some quality time with hubby Nick Jonas and her dog Diana during the lockdown. She made sure she is not wasting her time during the self-isolation and did a lot of online interviews, live interactive sessions and connect with her fans. The video showed us a few glimpses of her time sitting at home and working on her future projects as well. It showed how Priyanka embraced the new normal quickly and got back to work instantly. She shared a positive message with the video and wished everyone a very happy new year. Priyanka Chopra Jonas Gives A Royal Ignore To Manish Malhotra At Umang 2020.
Workwise, Priyanka Chopra will be seen in The White Tiger next. The film is an adaptation of Aravind Adiga’s New York Times-bestselling book by the same name. The film also stars Rajkummar Rao as Chopra’s husband. The White Tiger will premiere on the streaming giant, Netflix from January 22, 2021. Chopra is currently shooting for Text For You which also features Celine Dion and Sam Heugalonhan in the lead roles. Apart from that, she will also be seen in Matrix 4 starring Keanu Reeves.
