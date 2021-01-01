2021 is finally here and the year surely has brought a lot of hope with it. Many Bollywood stars celebrated the commencement of the new year by sharing positive messages and photos on social media. Priyanka Chopra Jonas also ringed in the year on a positive note and decided to share a few glimpses of the difficult year that went by. She posted a video on Instagram that takes us through PeeCee’s journey in 2020. The actress had a positive message to share along with the video as well. Farhan Akhtar Has NOT Replaced Priyanka Chopra In Shah Rukh Khan Starrer Don 3.

The video began with Priyanka dancing while she was getting ready for her red carpet entry. The video moves on to show how Priyanka started the year 2020 on a good note and had major accomplishments in her field of work. The video further talked about how things changed after Coronavirus hit the world with the worst possible situations and how Priyanka worked towards helping people in need.

The video further showed how she spent some quality time with hubby Nick Jonas and her dog Diana during the lockdown. She made sure she is not wasting her time during the self-isolation and did a lot of online interviews, live interactive sessions and connect with her fans. The video showed us a few glimpses of her time sitting at home and working on her future projects as well. It showed how Priyanka embraced the new normal quickly and got back to work instantly. She shared a positive message with the video and wished everyone a very happy new year. Priyanka Chopra Jonas Gives A Royal Ignore To Manish Malhotra At Umang 2020.

Workwise, Priyanka Chopra will be seen in The White Tiger next. The film is an adaptation of Aravind Adiga’s New York Times-bestselling book by the same name. The film also stars Rajkummar Rao as Chopra’s husband. The White Tiger will premiere on the streaming giant, Netflix from January 22, 2021. Chopra is currently shooting for Text For You which also features Celine Dion and Sam Heugalonhan in the lead roles. Apart from that, she will also be seen in Matrix 4 starring Keanu Reeves.

