Priyanka Chopra's Grammys 2020 Look Receives Nasty Comments from Netizens, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi Calls Out Haters, Lauds the Actress' Confidence

Priyanka Chopra's Grammy outfit (Photo Credits: Instagram/Twitter)

One of the most prestigious awards for the music industry, Grammys 2020 took place in Los Angeles on Sunday, January 26 and among the attendees was also actress Priyanka Chopra, accompanying her husband Nick Jonas who was to perform with Jonas Brothers at the ceremony. Priyanka made a stunning red carpet appearance for the event as she turned up wearing an ivory Ivory Ralph & Russo gown with a deep neckline plunge till the navel. The Sky Is Pink actress totally owned the red carpet with her look but netizens seemed to be divided over it. Unfortunately, Priyanka's look invited a lot of harsh comments from social media users and this hate was called out and given a befitting reply by none other than Suchitra Krishnamoorthi. Grammys 2020: It’s Fam-Jam for The Jonas’! Here’s Another Frame-Worthy Pic of Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Sophie Turner-Joe Jonas and Danielle-Kevin Jonas.

Krishnamoorthi particularly posted on Instagram, replying to Indian designer, Wendell Rodrick's post which suggested that the Ralph and Russo gown wasn't a great choice for the actress. He had shared a post which showed Priyanka seated at the Grammys which has now been deleted after it received a lot of flak. Coming in support of PeeCee, Suchitra wrote, "Was so upset to see this post on insta by Wendel Rodrigues who’s work I otherwise have a modicum of respect for. I think the fact that Priyanka is not trying to hide her belly with her clutch is what makes this pic so beautiful. Makes her the rockstar she is. Her confidence an inspiration to every woman. Women have been so enslaven by men’s opinion of how women should look this photograph of Priyanka to me at the world’s most publicized event is the height of liberation. You go girl and keep rocking it. I was never a fan of the lady but this pic has surely made me one.”

Check Out Suchitra's Post Here:

Suchitra's response has certainly been loved by netizens but Wendell Rodricks has now posted a response to it and deleted his earlier post. The designer wrote, "For all those that said some really nasty things about me body shaming, here is my retort. Did I say anything about her body? No. Many women did. I just said the dress was wrong for her despite it being couture. It was more dress shaming than body shaming." Grammys 2020: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' Mushy Romance Captured in 5 Pictures.

Check Out Wendell Rodricks' Post Here:

It's sad how Priyanka's dress received a lot of negative comments on Instagram. Canadian TV actor Kaitlyn Bristowe of The Bachelorette fame also gave it back to a few haters who wrote nasty things about Priyanka's look on People's Instagram handle.