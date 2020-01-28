Priyanka Chopra's Grammys 2020 Look Receives Nasty Comments from Netizens, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi Calls Out Haters, Lauds the Actress' Confidence

One of the most prestigious awards for the music industry, Grammys 2020 took place in Los Angeles on Sunday, January 26 and among the attendees was also actress Priyanka Chopra, accompanying her husband Nick Jonas who was to perform with Jonas Brothers at the ceremony. Priyanka made a stunning red carpet appearance for the event as she turned up wearing an ivory Ivory Ralph & Russo gown with a deep neckline plunge till the navel. The Sky Is Pink actress totally owned the red carpet with her look but netizens seemed to be divided over it. Unfortunately, Priyanka's look invited a lot of harsh comments from social media users and this hate was called out and given a befitting reply by none other than Suchitra Krishnamoorthi. Grammys 2020: It’s Fam-Jam for The Jonas’! Here’s Another Frame-Worthy Pic of Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Sophie Turner-Joe Jonas and Danielle-Kevin Jonas.
Krishnamoorthi particularly posted on Instagram, replying to Indian designer, Wendell Rodrick's post which suggested that the Ralph and Russo gown wasn't a great choice for the actress. He had shared a post which showed Priyanka seated at the Grammys which has now been deleted after it received a lot of flak. Coming in support of PeeCee, Suchitra wrote, "Was so upset to see this post on insta by Wendel Rodrigues who’s work I otherwise have a modicum of respect for. I think the fact that Priyanka is not trying to hide her belly with her clutch is what makes this pic so beautiful. Makes her the rockstar she is. Her confidence an inspiration to every woman. Women have been so enslaven by men’s opinion of how women should look this photograph of Priyanka to me at the world’s most publicized event is the height of liberation. You go girl and keep rocking it. I was never a fan of the lady but this pic has surely made me one.”
Was so upset to see this post on insta by Wendel Rodrigues who's work I otherwise have a modicum of respect for I think the fact that Priyanka is not trying to hide her belly with her clutch is what makes this pic so beautiful. Makes her the rockstar she is. Her confidence an inspiration to every woman Women have been so enslaven by men's opinion of how women should look this photograph of Priyanka to me at the world's most publicized event is the height of liberation. You go girl and keep rocking it. I was never a fan of the lady but this pic has surely made me one So dear men. We are not ur pre pubescent hipless perverted fantasy or your teenage gay boy flat chested contortion. We are real women, we have breasts, we have fat we have water retention and we rock and roll Because ...we are finally allowing ourselves as God intended us to be. Not how men fantasized us to be. We are flesh and blood and and glorious rolls of it. It gets even more beautiful when we have babies and the rolls grow - in direct adverse proportion to the dark areas in your primitive brain So dear ugly men get this. We are not our bodies We are our abilities. We are our talent. We are our own rock stars Would anybody have dared comment on a mans belly or appearance like this? God knows we see grotesque images of them everyday and all the time More power to you #PriyankaChopra. I'm going to flash my flabby baby stretch marks with confidence tomorow thanks to you. And may every girl and woman in the world grow your confidence too . Bless you ❤️
Suchitra's response has certainly been loved by netizens but Wendell Rodricks has now posted a response to it and deleted his earlier post. The designer wrote, "For all those that said some really nasty things about me body shaming, here is my retort. Did I say anything about her body? No. Many women did. I just said the dress was wrong for her despite it being couture. It was more dress shaming than body shaming." Grammys 2020: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' Mushy Romance Captured in 5 Pictures.
For all those that said some really nasty things about me body shaming, here is my retort. Did I say anything about her body? No. Many women did. I just said the dress was wrong for her despite it being couture. It was more dress shaming than body shaming. Stop this sermon from high and read the post before you speak. There is an age to wear some clothes. Men with huge bellies should not wear tight T shirts. Same with women who wear minis past a certain age. If you don’t have it, don’t flaunt it. I stopped wearing Bermudas as I have a few varicose veins. Don’t make every issue body shaming, sexist or whatever. Or you can be false and fake resorting to being politically correct and not be truthful. If you don’t like my posts unfriend me.
It's sad how Priyanka's dress received a lot of negative comments on Instagram. Canadian TV actor Kaitlyn Bristowe of The Bachelorette fame also gave it back to a few haters who wrote nasty things about Priyanka's look on People's Instagram handle.