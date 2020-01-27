Grammys 2020: It’s Fam-Jam for The Jonas’! Here’s Another Frame-Worthy Pic of Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Sophie Turner-Joe Jonas and Danielle-Kevin Jonas

The Jonas' at Grammys 2020 (Photo Credits: Instagram)

If you want to see what does fam-jam exactly looks like, you got to see The Jonas’. These guys have set family goals making their fans across the world go gaga about their get-togethers. Be it a family affair or any other glamorous event, The Jonas’ have ruled the red carpet and the ceremony with their joint appearances. Not once, but at many events this lovely pair of three have made many heads turn. Right now, we are talking about the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards, where Priyanka Chopra Jonas-Nick Jonas, Sophie Turner-Joe Jonas and Danielle Jonas-Kevin Jonas have grabbed eyeballs with their joint appearance. Grammys 2020: Jonas Brothers Tease New Song 'Five More Minutes' Along With A Performance Of 'What A Man Gotta Do' (Watch Video).

We saw numerous pics of the three couples - Priyanka Chopra Jonas-Nick Jonas, Sophie Turner-Joe Jonas and Danielle Jonas-Kevin Jonas – but all were waiting to see this family in one frame, and here you go! Global icon Priyanka has shared a perfect, frame-worthy pic of The Jonas' on Instagram, and we bet, this was the one that all fans were waiting to see. The three couples have once again won netizens’ hearts with their joint outing at the Grammys 2020. In this post, PC has congratulated The Jonas Brothers for their kick-ass performance at Grammy Awards 2020, which took place at the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles. Grammys 2020: From Priyanka Chopra - Nick Jonas to John Legend - Chrissy Teigen, Check out Hollywood Couples who Ruled the Red Carpet (View Pics).

It’s Fam-Jam For The Jonas’ At The 62nd Annual Grammy Awards

And Few More Pics Of The 3 Stunning Pair From Grammys 2020

Aren’t they looking ravishing? Well, we must say that they have neither failed to stun us when it comes to fashion nor have they failed to impress the world with their fam-jam. What do you gotta say?