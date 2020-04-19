QuaranTimDiaries: Taimur Follows in Papa Saif Ali Khan's Footsteps, Mommy Kareena Kapoor Khan Urges Her Kid to Do As He Pleases (View Post)

Saif Ali Khan, Taimur and Kareena Kapoor Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

While all us elders are bogged down by our thoughts in times of the COVID-19 pandemic, it's the toddlers who are having a fun time. Apart from the one point where they can't step out, kids are getting time to spend at home with both their parents. And one such kid is Taimur, who has extremely busy parents. Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has been giving us tidbits and insights into what her celebrity star kid Taimur Ali Khan's 'paparazzi-free' home life looks like in these 'QuaranTim' times and we couldn't be more grateful to her. Kareena Kapoor Khan Celebrates Easter with her Forever Bunnies Taimur and Saif Ali Khan (View Pic).

A few days back, Kareena, who joined Instagram a few months back and has been making the most of her quarantine phase at home with her pati and beta, posted a photo of Saif painting flowers or her on a wall at their house. And following in papa’s footsteps very quickly was Saifeena’s munchkin and our favourite toddler of B-Town Taimur Ali Khan. Deepika Padukone Is Also A Fan Of Taimur! Wants to Steal Him From Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor (Watch Video).

Kareena’s next post saw a snapshot of Taimur, dressed in red shorts, indulge himself in painting a wall, right next to daddy Saif’s masterpiece.

Kareena went on to caption the picture - ‘ .’ Well, looks like Kareena is encouraging Taimur to follow his dreams from now only. Signs of a good parent, right? Also, isn't it becoming pretty evident that Taimur has a thing for drawings and paintings? Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares Adorable Sketch of 'Post Quarantine Life' Made by Her Little 'Picasso' Taimur! (View Pic).

Taimur recently made it to viral news for his famous interruption of Saif’s interview with a leading news channel. While the channel was interviewing Saif about the situation in India with regards to the Coronavirus pandemic, Taimur waltzed into the study where Saif was talking, wearing a Hulk mask. And when the kid refused to leave, Saif made him a part of the interview and it is our favourite one so far!