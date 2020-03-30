Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares Adorable Sketch of 'Post Quarantine Life' Made by Her Little 'Picasso' Taimur! (View Pic)

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kareena Kapoor Khan's latest Instagram post is outright cute! The actress who recently debuted on the social media app, has totally learnt to win the Instagram game with her natural and unplanned posts! Her each and every post is surprise and most of them are dedicated to her family and lifestyle. The latest picture that she uploaded is of a sketch that her three-year-old baby, Taimur Ali Khan drew. Kareena Kapoor Khan's 'Boys' Saif Ali Khan And Taimur Pot A Plant For A Better World (View Pics).

Like any other proud mommy, Bebo too shared this drawing by her 'Picasso' with her Insta-fam. We can totally see how Taimur is adapting to the new hobbies and the quarantine life too! Kareena wrote in the caption, "Sunny days will be here again soon...A day at the beach #InhousePicasso #QuaranTimDiaries." Check out the adorable picture below.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram Post

One of the very few positive things that the COVID-19 outbreak has done is to lock down the family members with each other! The home quarantine has automatically brought the families extra closer, allowing them to spend more time together. Working parents are taking this as a privilege and making the most of their time to be with their kids during this lock-down. Kareena, as we know, is a pro at having this balance between professional & personal life. However, with this extra time in her hand for baby Tim, we bet she is only going to treat fans with more such cutesy pictures from their time-spent-together!