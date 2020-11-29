Rahul Roy has been hospitalised following a brain stroke. As per reports, the actor was shooting for a film in Kargil, and it is speculated that the actor suffered the brain stroke due to the extreme weather conditions. His brother Romeer Sen told The Indian Express that the actor is now recovering. Reacting to the news, Raveena Tandon tweeted that she's praying for the speedy recovery of the actor. We also have our fingers crossed. Rahul Roy, Aashiqui Actor, Hospitalised Following Brain Stroke.

Rahul and Raveena have worked together in Ravi Tandon's Vajra and BB Bhalla's Tune Dil Mera Liya. Both the movies were shelved. However, while Vajra remained unearthed to date, Tune Dil Mera Liya was released much later in 2000. Orignal Aashiqui Trio - Rahul Roy, Anu Agarwal, Deepak Tijori - Reunite For The Kapil Sharma Show and Twitter Loses Its Calm.

See Raveena Tandon's Tweet For Rahul Roy Here:

Prayers for his speedy recovery🙏🏻 https://t.co/Rh03JM1wD3 — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) November 29, 2020

"He was hospitalised two days ago after he arrived from Kargil. He was admitted due to a progressive brain stroke," a family source told PTI. "He is safe and recovering well. The recovery will take some time," they added.

Rahul gained popularity with his first film, Aashiqui. He became an overnight sensation across the nation. He also starred in and won the first season of Bigg Boss. The actor has also said that the negative character in Darr was written keeping him in mind. After he rejected the role, Shah Rukh Khan went on to play it and the movie became a blockbuster hit. "I still have the big regret of not signing that film," Rahul said in February 2020.

