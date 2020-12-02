Aashiqui actor Rahul Roy is currently admitted to Mumbai's Nanavati hospital after he suffered a brain stroke. He was shooting for his digital venture in Kargil when the incident happened and was immediately rushed to an army hospital. Post his CT Scan, the actor was airlifted to Srinagar and later to Mumbai. After almost a week of treatment, Rahul Roy is out of danger and the same has been confirmed by one of his family members. Rahul Roy Hospitalised Due to Brain Stroke, Raveen Tandon Prays for His Speedy Recovery.

"Rahul is now out of danger," said his brother-in-law, Romeer Sen in his interaction with E Times. The actor is out of ICU and will now start with his speech and therapy sessions. Earlier we informed you about how the right hemisphere of his face was affected and even his right arm was feeling very weak. Fortunately, he was responding positively to his treatment and managed to recover in time.

Rahul was shooting for LAC: Live The Battle in Kargil when he suffered a brain stroke. His co-star, Nishant Singh Malkhani had earlier revealed how the freezing temperature of -15 degree centigrade could have been the reason for him having a stroke.

We are delighted to hear his positive health update and praying for his further recovery.

