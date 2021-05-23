Raima Sen is making noise for all the right reasons. As recently, the Bengali beauty shared some smouldering pictures of herself on social media and the internet just can't keep calm. In the pictures, the Bollywood actress has gone topless for a photoshoot and boy she looks absolutely stunning. Ace photographer Tathagata Ghosh has clicked the pics and they are a delight. As soon as she shared the photos on Instagram, the comment section got filled with all kind of cheesy liners and emojis. Raima Sen: OTT Has Given So Much to Us As Actors and Audience.

Elaborating on Sen's look, she can be seen holding a top in front of herself which she has paired with blue denim. However, not just the fashion part, her stare with that smoky eye is just beyond words. Netizens were happy to see the actress doing what she loves and poured love. There are few who lauded her beauty whereas many also talked about how she's aging like a fine wine. The Last Hour: Raima Sen Recalls Giving a Screen Test for Her Role in the Upcoming Amazon Prime Video's Series.

Raima Sen Topless Pictures:

We totally agree with the internet peeps, Raima is a stunner in her latest clicks. What say? Meanwhile, for the unaware, Sen moreover works in Bengali and Hindi movies. She made he debut in the critically acclaimed film Godmother in 1999. Stay tuned!

