Rajesh Roshan's songs are such that we love them, hear them and hear them on repeat. What stands out about the musical Roshan of the family is he relies heavily on creating pure melody. His use of musical instruments is controlled. He lets the vocals do their thing rather than using heavy arrangements to get the emotion across. This was the decade when an entire album was heard on loop and not some freak song that becomes a hit due to Instagram reels. Rajesh Roshan's compositions assured melody and that's a lot to ask from today's musicians. Rajesh Roshan Birthday Special: From Na Tum Jaano Na Hum, Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai To Kaabil - All Hrithik Roshan Movie Albums By The Composer Ranked From Best To Worst.

We have heard him enough and yet there are some songs of Rajesh Roshan that are still waiting to be acknowledged and loved. We bring to you 5 such underrated gems that should be part of your playlist. Did You Know Hrithik Roshan Was Supposed to Sing a Line in Amitabh Bachchan's Song 'Mere Paas Aao'?.

Hai ram - Na Tum Jaano Na Hum

Ye jo thode se hai paise - Papa Kehte Hai

Taare aasman ke - King Uncle

Jaadu bhari ankhen - Dastak

Tujhe dene ko - Kudrat

We are pretty sure there must be more such songs of Rajesh Roshan that are underrated. Do list down more.

