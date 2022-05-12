Popular actor, comedian and director Rajpal Yadav spoke about completing 25 years in the film industry on The Kapil Sharma Show. Rajpal Yadav is appearing as a special guest along with Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani along with director Anees Bazmee, promoting their new film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 . Arjun Kapoor Completes 10 Years in Bollywood, Calls It a ‘Cut-Throat Industry’.

The actor gained a lot of appreciation for his roles in 'Chup Chup Ke', 'Hungama', 'Waqt: The Race Against Time', 'Garam Masala', 'Phir Hera Pheri' and 'Dhol'. Although he got success in playing negative roles, he loves essaying comic characters. Gulmohar: Sharmila Tagore Returns to Films After 11 Years With a Family-Drama Co-Starring Manoj Bajpayee and Simran Bagga.

He said: "I will be completing 25 years in the film industry on June 21. Amongst the ones I have worked opposite, the ones I haven't worked opposite, every hero or heroine has given me their love." "I have always received their support," he concluded. The Kapil Sharma Show airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

