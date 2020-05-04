Ram Gopal Varma Gets Called Out For Making a Sexist Comment About Women Queued Up Outside a Liquor Store in Bengaluru

Ram Gopal Varma (Photo Credits: Twitter)

As the liquor ban that was imposed in India amid the coronavirus lockdown got lifted in a few states across the country, citizens seemed to have forgotten social distancing as they flocked in huge numbers to wine shops. The liquor shops opened across parts of the country today for the first time since the lockdown which began on March 25. While people were seen queuing outside wine shops, the state governments have made strict warnings about the sale of liquor will be allowed only if social distancing is maintained. While pictures of long queues outside liquor stores have been doing the rounds on social media, director Ram Gopal Varma who is known for his controversial tweets, shared a picture of a queue consisting of women outside a wine shop in Bengaluru. Liquor Shops in East Delhi Shut Hours After They Opened for Public After Customers Flout Social Distancing Norm.

The filmmaker along with the picture shared a rather sexist comment as he wrote, "Look who’s in line at the wine shops ..So much for protecting women against drunk men." The tweet was called out by several netizens including journalist Prajwal who was the one who clicked the picture. Responding to Varma, he wrote, "I am the one who clicked this photo and there were hardly a dozen women when there were hundreds of men in line. Police official on duty said that this was done for the protection of the women. Your tweet is sexist and twisted."

I am the one who clicked this photo and there were hardly a dozen women when there were hundreds of men in line. Police official on duty said that this was done for the protection of the women. Your tweet is sexist and twisted. https://t.co/HamIpPAAeA — Prajwal (@prajwalmanipal) May 4, 2020

Not just this, another journalist, Dhanya Rajendran called out the Bollywood director for his comment as she wrote, "This is a pic clicked by @prajwalmanipal from Kaggadaspura in Bengaluru. The good people at this store and cops made sure the dozen odd women stand separately, while hundreds of men waited. And yes, it was to protect them. But in your sexist little world, how would that matter?"Ram Gopal Varma On His Insensitive Tweet About Testing Positive For Coronavirus: ‘I Was Getting Bored’.

While the director did not respond to any of the tweets, there sure was a barrage of comments on his Tweet about being sexist and that women consuming alcohol is in no way illegal or related to domestic violence.