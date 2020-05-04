Liquor Shops in East Delhi Shut Hours After They Opened for Public After Customers Flout Social Distancing Norms

Liquor (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, May 4: All liquor shops in East Delhi, that were opened for public on Monday, have been shut after people gathered in large numbers and created chaos outside the retail liquor outlets. According to a tweet by ANI, Joint Commissioner of Police (Eastern Range), Alok Kumar said the decision has been taken as people flouted social distancing norms. Long queues were seen at liquor outlets at many places across the national capital. Police faced a tough time in controlling the crowd and ensuring social distancing norms.

Large number of people queued up outside liquor shops on May 4 as the AAP government in Delhi announced the opening of standalone shops, including liquor shops. At some places, people maintained social distancing while in several other places, social distancing went for a toss and people were seen eagerly jumping the queue. Liquor shops across India were shut down with the first lockdown that was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24. Liquor Shops Open in Several Cities Across India, Booze Lovers Throng Stores Amid Lockdown 3.0; See Pics And Videos.

Here's the tweet:

All liquor shops in eastern range that were opened today have been closed as social distancing norms were flouted at those shops: Joint Commissioner of Police (Eastern Range), Alok Kumar #Delhi (File pic) pic.twitter.com/fIOxUADl2d — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2020

The Delhi government allowed as many as 150 select state-run liquor shops to open from May 4. As the shops opened on Monday, long queues and violation of social distancing norms were witnessed at many places, forcing cops to shut many stores. Reports inform that there are around 850 liquor shops in the city, including those run by government agencies and private individuals.

In the wake of the rising COVID-19 cases, several Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) in the national capital have strongly objected to opening of liquor shops in most parts of the city. Delhi has been declared as a Red Zone with over 4,459 coronavirus cases.