Ram Gopal Varma On His Insensitive Tweet About Testing Positive For Coronavirus: ‘I Was Getting Bored’

Ram Gopal Varma (Photo Credits: IANS)

Ram Gopal Varma has undoubtedly given Indian Cinema some of the finest films, but at the same time, he has also managed to become a frequent face of controversies due to his insensitive comments or tweets. The filmmaker has really not shied away from commenting on political or any other grave issues. The world is currently combating against the coronavirus, and no funny comment will be accepted by netizens. But RGV did what he does best – posted an insensitive tweet (on April 1) about being tested positive for COVID-19. Ram Gopal Varma Jokes That He Has Been Tested Positive for Coronavirus on April Fools Day, Later Apologises (View Tweets).

Although Ram Gopal Varma apologised, his not-so-funny tweet did not go down well with netizens. Many figured that he was trying to joke as it was April Fool’s Day, but no one was in the mood to take on such a joke when the situation around the world is serious and terrible. In an interview to a leading tabloid, RGV, as he is popularly known, stated that he was bored and hence he posted such a tweet. REALLY? Coronavirus Effect: Ram Gopal Varma Compares The Long Queue Outside a Shopping Mart In California With That Of Baahubali 2's!

RGV’s Tweet On Being Tested Positive For Coronavirus

My doctor just told me that I tested positive with Corona — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) April 1, 2020

The Apology

Sorry to disappoint, but now he tells me it’s a April Fool joke 😳 it’s his fault and not mine — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) April 1, 2020

Ram Gopal Varma was quoted as saying, “The only way to remain sane in such a (grim) situation is to joke about it, else we will get into depression. I knew I would get trolled for it. I believe a complaint has been filed against me for spreading false information. But it was meant as an April Fool joke, nothing else,” reports Mid-Day. He further stated, “I (put out the tweet) because I was getting bored.” Well, people do not want to be entertained with such kind of insensitive jokes.