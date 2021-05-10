Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma took to Twitter on Monday to announce the launch of his OTT platform, Spark OTT. He marks his entry into digital space with his film D Company. The film will stream May 15 onwards. Sharing a video of celebrities such as Prabhas, SS Rajamouli and Prakash Raj wishing the filmmaker all the best, he wrote about how his film would be streamed on the platform. The video also had glimpses of the film. D Company Trailer Out! Ram Gopal Varma's Underworld Thriller To Release in Theatres on March 26 (Watch Video).

"Thanking all the well wishers of SPARK OTT Streaming from May 15 th with D COMPANY FILM," he wrote. The film is based on Dawood Ibrahim and showcases the events in his life from 1980 to 1982. It was initially to release in cinemas on March 26 but got delayed. Ram Gopal Varma Birthday Special: From Satya to Sarkar, 11 Memorable Death Sequences Crafted by the Filmmaker Taken From His Bollywood Filmography (LatestLY Exclusive).

Check Out Ram Gopal Varma's Tweet Below:

Thanking all the well wishers of SPARK OTT Streaming from May 15 th with D COMPANY FILM https://t.co/Zhtaph3jSd — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) May 10, 2021

The film will release in Hindi and Telugu.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 10, 2021 11:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).