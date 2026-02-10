A significant financial and creative standoff has emerged between actor Ranveer Singh and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment following Singh’s sudden departure from the highly anticipated action thriller, Don 3. Industry reports indicate that the production house is seeking approximately ₹40 crore in compensation, citing substantial losses incurred during the film's pre-production phase. ‘Don 3’: Did Ranveer Singh Strategically EXIT Farshan Akhtar’s Upcoming Spy Film Amid Massive Blockbuster Success of ‘Dhurandhar’? Here’s What We Know.

Ranveer Singh To Face INR 40 Crore Compensation for ‘Don 3’ Exit?

The dispute reportedly centres on sunk costs that Excel Entertainment claims were accrued after Singh allegedly gave his verbal and initial formal approval to the project. According to sources close to the development, the production house had already invested heavily in script development, location scouting, and the hiring of specialised department heads before the actor decided to step away.

Variety India reports that the situation has escalated to the point where Excel Entertainment has issued letters to various department heads, advising them to seek other work as the project remains in limbo. The INR 40 crore figure is said to cover these wasted expenses and the resulting delays in the studio's production calendar.

Creative Differences at the Core

Insiders suggest the fallout was triggered by a breakdown in creative alignment. Ranveer Singh reportedly requested several revisions to the script but remained dissatisfied with the final draft presented to him. While Singh’s camp maintains that an actor has the right to exit a project if they are not confident in the material, Excel Entertainment argues that the departure happened too late in the process, after significant financial commitments were made.

The actor is reportedly contesting the demand, with sources close to him stating that he does not believe he is legally or ethically liable for the compensation, noting that such demands are uncommon for exits based on creative differences.

Industry Mediation and Impact

The standoff has prompted the Producers Guild of India (PGI) to step in as a mediator. A two-hour meeting held last Friday between Singh and representatives of Excel Entertainment reportedly ended without a resolution, leading the Guild to intervene in hopes of preventing a prolonged legal battle.

The timing of the exit is particularly notable given Singh’s recent success with the blockbuster Dhurandhar. Reports suggest he may be looking to avoid "back-to-back gangster roles," preferring to focus on other upcoming projects like the zombie-thriller Pralay. ‘Dhurandhar’, ‘Varanasi’ Marketer Believes ‘Dangal’ Won’t Remain India’s Highest-Grossing Film by 2027; Here’s Why.

Neither Ranveer Singh nor Farhan Akhtar has issued an official public statement regarding the financial claim. For now, the future of the Don franchise, one of Bollywood's most lucrative properties, remains uncertain as the search for a new lead potentially begins again.

